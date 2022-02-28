Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 0.6% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.65.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

