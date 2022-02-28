Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Skillz were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth $115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 323.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 60,582 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

