First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

