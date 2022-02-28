Centiva Capital LP Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $3,262,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Bio-Techne by 165.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bio-Techne by 27.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $10,228,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.33.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $422.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

