Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $512 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,941,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 7.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 6.20% of Vistra worth $511,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 90,369 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,719,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 42.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,513,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.