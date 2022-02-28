Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 140.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Insulet stock opened at $262.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.