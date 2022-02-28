Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.
NYSE:VIV opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
