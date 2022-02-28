Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

