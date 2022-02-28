Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

