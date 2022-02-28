Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,173.00 (STV)

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (CURRENCY:STV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00008016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a market cap of $620,401.13 and $215,173.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015773 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Profile

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,242 coins. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Sativa Coin is a proof of work and proof of stake hybrid alternative crypto currency with a coin total of 10 million and an annualised interest rate of 5%. “

Buying and Selling Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token

