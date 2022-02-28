Credits (CS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.97 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $105,888.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

