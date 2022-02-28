CustomContractNetwork Price Down 86.9% Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 87.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $42,695.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 86.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00270691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

