Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.19 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,567,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,759,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

