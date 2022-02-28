Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.92% from the company’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after buying an additional 248,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 135,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

