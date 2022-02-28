Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Barclays

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of ROOT opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Root by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

