Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Barclays

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.
ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.
Shares of ROOT opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.
Root Company Profile (Get Rating)
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Root (ROOT)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.