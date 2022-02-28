Stellar Hits One Day Volume of $259.27 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.55 billion and approximately $259.27 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00197863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00195983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.57 or 0.06866364 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,141 coins and its circulating supply is 24,943,914,221 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

