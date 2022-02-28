Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
