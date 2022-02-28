Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.