Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

SUBCY stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

