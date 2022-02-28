Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

