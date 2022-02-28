Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 351,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

