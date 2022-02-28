Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 103 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 103 price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 87 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

