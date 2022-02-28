Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

