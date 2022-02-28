Financial Comparison: Artivion (AORT) vs. The Competition

Artivion (NYSE: AORT – Get Rating) is one of 206 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Artivion to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artivion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million -$14.83 million -49.62 Artivion Competitors $1.22 billion $96.14 million -3.01

Artivion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -4.96% 1.69% 0.64% Artivion Competitors -698.94% -61.32% -17.12%

Risk and Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Artivion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artivion Competitors 1087 4336 7827 214 2.53

Artivion presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Artivion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Artivion beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

