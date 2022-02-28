Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.00 ($142.05).

Safran stock opened at €114.54 ($130.16) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.69. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

