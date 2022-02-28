Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,700,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,873,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $654.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $446.19 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $668.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

