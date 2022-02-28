Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

MCD opened at $249.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

