Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 771 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

