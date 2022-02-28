Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,158,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,292 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 179,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

VZ opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

