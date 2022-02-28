National Asset Management Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on X. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.