Millennium Management LLC Has $11.17 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,972 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Magnite worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 2.28.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

