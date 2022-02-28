Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT opened at $136.38 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,704,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,500,312 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

