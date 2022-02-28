Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 77,709 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,393,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after buying an additional 925,233 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $23,494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

