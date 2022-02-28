Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

