Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

