Centiva Capital LP Has $465,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
