Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $126.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

