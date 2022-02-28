Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $177.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.28. CDW Co. has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.