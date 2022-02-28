Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 948,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,287,000 after purchasing an additional 148,810 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $345.77 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

