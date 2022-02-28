Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,202,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $54.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

