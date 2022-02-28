Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

