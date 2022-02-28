iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,884,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after buying an additional 831,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after buying an additional 769,703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

