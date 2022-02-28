National Pension Service Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $379.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.30. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $587.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.