Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 914 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

