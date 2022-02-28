MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Lowered to $6.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $2.72 on Monday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $683.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

