Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $60.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.86.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.