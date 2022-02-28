BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

