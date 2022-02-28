BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
BAESY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $35.74.
BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.