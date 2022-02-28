Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,514,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NI stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

