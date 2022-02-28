Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Grit Real Estate Income Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GR1T opened at GBX 34.16 ($0.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.60. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.73).

In other Grit Real Estate Income Group news, insider Leon van de Moortele purchased 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £14,820 ($20,155.04).

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

