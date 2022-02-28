Tranchess (CHESS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.62 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $52.96 million and approximately $24.62 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,392.66 or 0.99764612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00279002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,463,056 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHESSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.