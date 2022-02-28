National Pension Service Acquires 3,834 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $202.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.67 and its 200-day moving average is $215.31.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,106 shares of company stock worth $2,408,486 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

