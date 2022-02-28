National Pension Service Has $2.46 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,622 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $318.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average of $289.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $209.22 and a one year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

